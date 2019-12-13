President of Belarus addresses issues of biotechnology, fair land reclamation and, of course, prices

The past week was diverse for the head of state in terms of issues to be managed and the pace was far from pre-holiday. He held negotiations with a delegation from Moscow Region and a meeting on December 19 with serious criticism of those who are engaged in land reclamation in Belarus. It is not obvious to the average person, but those involved in agriculture know how important it is for the country.

They also touched upon the issues of BNBC. The biotechnology corporation is the flagship project of the country, the government will help it with the strategy. We don’t even mention the meeting on prices - this is an issue that concerns everyone. "Not to freeze or contain" but to regulate - these are different things. This is the most popular topic that the head of state had this week, because we all go to the store. The meeting was attended by everyone involved in this chain. About a year ago, we started talking about prices: it was brought to the attention of both producers and chains that they could not increase by a click. And justifications such as "we put chicken in bags, so it is more expensive" are not accepted. There was discontent, and criticism.