Bishkek Becomes the Pull Point for the Whole Eurasian Space

Bishkek today is a point of attraction for the entire Eurasian space. The summit of the heads of state of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization begins its work in Kyrgyzstan. The start of the forum turned out very spectacular. The leaders gathered not for talks, but for the solemn ceremony of the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games. At Bishkek Arena our team was greeted by Alexander Lukashenko. The President of Belarus arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. On the main day of talks — tomorrow — the key positions of Minsk on the work of the SCO will be voiced.

At Manas Airport the aircraft of all the leaders arriving at the SCO summit are landing. Behind my back is also the Belarusian aircraft. Alexander Lukashenko was very much awaited: Belarus, from the moment of entry into the organization two years ago, has occupied a proactive position on many questions.

Industrial cooperation, trade, political dialogue, food security — that in which Minsk is strong. And one more strong side — Belarus always insists that sittings, in the given case of the SCO, lead to concreteness, and not to “agreements of intentions.”

At the ramp of the Belarusian leader the head of the Kyrgyz government was meeting him. From the Belarusian side — the ambassador and the minister of foreign affairs. An obligatory element of the meeting is boorsok — tasty puffs without filling, an analogue of our bread-and-salt.

The SCO program for Belarus is more than saturated. Speeches of Alexander Lukashenko are awaited both at the sitting of the council of heads of state of the member countries of the organization and in the “SCO+” format, where observers, dialogue partners, and representatives of international organizations are also present.

Let us recall that into the SCO on the rights of participants enter 10 countries: Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, and Iran. We became the tenth and the first European state that in 2024 was able to join one of the most influential Eurasian organizations.

3.5 billion people is the combined population. Twenty-five years in the process of work — this year the SCO awaits a summing-up of results and a modernization of processes. For example, there are framework documents facilitating trade, but a mechanism of financing joint projects has still not appeared. That the SCO will have its own bank was decided still at last year’s summit in Tianjin. Now realization is needed. There also stands the question of the choice of a currency for mutual settlements of the participant countries: the dollar here has no lobby at all. Much attention is given to the creation of joint productions.

Thus today in Bishkek documents were signed on the launch of a Belarusian-Kyrgyz platform for the production of transformers, which in perspective will be used in the national energy system.

Besides official speeches, Alexander Lukashenko has planned also a number of bilateral talks at a high level. But that is already tomorrow — on the day of the main program. Today the leaders were awaited at the 6th World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena. Incidentally, Belarus has participated in these ethnic competitions from the very first year of holding, the last 12 years. Archery, hunting with birds of prey, wrestling, arm-wrestling, and sambo — it is in the last three disciplines that Belarusian athletes are entered.

At Bishkek Arena the leaders had the possibility to talk at an informal dinner on the eve of tomorrow’s large political day.

As for the official agenda of the first of September: by the results of all sittings and talks the leaders will sign the main document — the declaration of the 25th anniversary of the organization, where there will also be theses determining the perspective. But still more important, of course, is the political dialogue. The leaders gather at one table, live — this is a possibility better to understand one another even in some disputed or unresolved moments.