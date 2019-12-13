The official commendation letters on behalf the President of Belarus have been issued to six representatives of various walks of life. The corresponding decree was signed today by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.



In recognition of their long-lasting fruitful work, considerable personal contribution to the implementation of the investment project aimed at the technical re-equipment of the OJSC "Belarusian Wallpaper Holding Management Company" First Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of the enterprise Igor Degtyarev and cardboard machine operator Dmitry Chikizov were awarded the Commendation Letters on behalf of the President.



Director of Kopyl Territorial Social Service Centre, Svetlana Malinovskaya, and the head of the main legal department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Valentina Maslovskaya, were awarded official Commendation Letters on behalf of the President of the Republic of Belarus for their long-lasting fruitful work, considerable personal contribution to the implementation of the state policy in the field of social protection of the population.



Vitaly Punchenko, deputy director of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies, was awarded an official Commendation Letters on behalf of the President of the Republic of Belarus in recognition of his high professionalism, great personal contribution to the information and analytical support of considerable social and political events. Arkady Kobrusev, director of the municipal unitary agricultural enterprise "Brilevo", Gomel District, was thanked for his long-lasting and fruitful work in the agricultural industry, considerable personal contribution to the implementation of social and economic policies.



