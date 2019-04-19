President delivers Address to Belarusian people and Parliament

President Alexander Lukashenko has delivered an Address to the Belarusian people and the parliament today.



The state development strategy for a year was voiced in the Oval Hall. The Belarusians have created their own country in the center of Europe, the President notes. This is a country for life! A new diplomatic line of external interaction was built within a short period of time. Multilateral dialogue remains a priority in foreign policy.



The three pillars of the country's confident course are the well-being of the people, a peaceful foreign policy and national security.



The Head of State emphasized that the foundation of a successful state is a strong economy. The economy will continue to be built on the basis of the development of large enterprises and industries. In the country, more than 500 industrial enterprises have been modernized in recent years. New high-tech jobs have been created. However, the implementation of individual projects is delayed.



The country's GDP per capita has grown almost five times. The volume of industrial production is exceeded by 2.5 times. And today, the Belarusian leader gave a number of instructions on how to preserve and increase what has been achieved.



The Head of State dwelled separately on salaries, prices, the opportunity to earn, as well as pensions. In particular, he instructed the government to prepare draft decisions on increasing pensions this year. As for inflation, it must be kept within 5%. A rise in prices should cause an immediate response from the government and local authorities.



The Belarusian leader gave a number of instructions for the development of various sectors of the economy, including the agro-industrial complex. The objectives were to bring order to agriculture and green Belarusian cities, as well as to improve the education system and personnel policy, attract young, experienced and qualified personnel to the key destinations for the country.



The focus is also on the demographic security of the country, medicine and introduction of new technologies.



