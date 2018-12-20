Big meeting with President on infrastructure, economy and employment

The fate of the capital was discussed today at a meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with active members of the Minsk City Executive Committee.



Minsk is today a metropolis where nearly two million people live, which is one fifth of the population of Belarus. In this stream of cultural, political and economic events a rational approach is required. After all, we have plans and problems. Improving the transport system, the fight against corruption are in the task list of the new governor and his team. A dynamic and fast-paced lifestyle dictates its own conditions, and the city mayor’s office needs to adapt to them in order for the capital to flourish and develop. Creating a unique image of the European capital, integrated development of Minsk, clever use of urban space, the welfare of citizens are the main tasks for the coming years.

During the conversation, the President repeatedly notes that Minsk is growing rapidly, but this growth should not be chaotic. Suburbs, ecology, even parks and architecture are a mosaic of the modern metropolis, which, however, depends on ordinary people. The Belarusian capital should be an example of a national policy based on justice for all.

A separate emphasis is made by the President on urban ecology. Greening of new housing districts is under the personal control of the leader. The next step is drinking water and waste treatment. Until 2025, the entire intake of drinking water in Minsk should come from clean underground sources, today its volume is 2/3.