Big personnel day at Palace of Independence. New managers appointed to key and responsible posts

Today is a great personnel day at the Palace of Independence. Several new managers were appointed to the key and responsible posts. Gomel Region, for example, is now headed by Gennady Solovey, a man, who knows the agrarian sphere. Recently, he worked as the first deputy chairman of the regional executive committee. The head of state agreed on the appointment of more than ten chairs of the executive committees. A separate order of the President is to ensure timely payment and wage growth in the regions.