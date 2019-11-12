President of Belarus to meet with leadership of Austria in Vienna

Belarus and Austria opened a new stage in bilateral relations. The President continues his official visit to Vienna. The day will be filled with negotiations. The dialogue between the Head of the State and the Federal President of Austria, the Chairman of the National Council will take place. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to join the Austrian-Belarusian business forum, which will be attended by business communities of both countries.

Political and economy positive trend has been marked in relations between Belarus and Austria. Vienna is a start for relations between Belarus and the European Union.

The official visit started with Alexander Lukashenko laying a wreath at the monument to Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Austria from fascism. The Belarusian delegation, public representatives, as well as ambassadors of the CIS countries in Austria participated in the ceremony. The monument was opened in August 1945. It has been subjected to vandalism several times in recent years, so the embassies of Belarus and Russia insisted on video surveillance on the square.

Today is the main negotiation day. Common political and economic interests will be emphasized. Our President identifies cooperation based on mutual respect and benefits.

Vienna will host Austrian-Belarusian business forum. The meeting of business communities of Belarus and Austria will definitely benefit the economy. Sanctions prevented the development of business contacts, but now there is an opportunity to fix this.