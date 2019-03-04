PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

"Big Conversation with President". No closed topics in live air

"Big Conversation with the President" clearly demonstrated a constructive dialogue between the Head of State, experts and journalists without closed topics.

"Big Conversation with the President" lasted more than seven hours. Journalists, economists and even bloggers could ask Alexander Lukashenko any question and get an honest and detailed answer. This format took place for the second time. And judging by the opinions of the expert community and the media, this is a constructive way of negotiations about our future.

