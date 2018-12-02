Flax is called the political and even the strategic component of the agrarian sector. The situation at the Orsha Flax Plant and in the region as a whole, has long been in the field of vision of the Head of State. This is the second big visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Orsha in three months.

The flax industry of our country in its current form has been criticized by the Belarusian leader. We have problems with the quality of raw materials, seed cleaning centers. In general, modernization has not yet brought significant results, despite vast financial support from the state.

The problem of efficiency of the flax industry has indeed been discussed for years. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said that flax is a political and even strategic culture, because this industry is one of those that can become completely autonomous for Belarus - raw materials, processing and even finished products will not depend on other countries. This is an ideal, but the situation is different in practice.

President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on the linen industry with a very specific message. Despite modernization of a dozen flax plants and hundreds of millions of dollars invested, no serious returns have been given by the industry so far.