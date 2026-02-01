Brazil Hopes to Restore Cooperation between Embraer and Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e80f269-a486-4e7c-aea4-0e43e62bc3be/conversions/4bc09fa5-3eb6-42b4-bd40-f207d2d72c1f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e80f269-a486-4e7c-aea4-0e43e62bc3be/conversions/4bc09fa5-3eb6-42b4-bd40-f207d2d72c1f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e80f269-a486-4e7c-aea4-0e43e62bc3be/conversions/4bc09fa5-3eb6-42b4-bd40-f207d2d72c1f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2e80f269-a486-4e7c-aea4-0e43e62bc3be/conversions/4bc09fa5-3eb6-42b4-bd40-f207d2d72c1f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Common interests with South America: joint projects with Brazil - on the agenda at the Independence Palace.

Brazilian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Bernard Klingl is terminating his diplomatic mission, however, this is not just a time to summarize, but rather (given the diplomat's understanding of how to work with Belarusians) to develop a strategy for his successor.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the two countries' views on the world order are now completely aligned. This, of course, contributes to the creation of an efficient model of relations between the two countries.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"I reckon we need to approach building relations intensively and avoid complicating them. The economy is the foundation, so we need to choose those areas of economic cooperation that are of interest to both Brazil and Belarus. Brazil is going through an important political moment. As far as I know, you will have general elections this year, and you will elect everyone you can. Frankly, I don't envy you for this, because this is a difficult time. But we are very concerned that the current president of Brazil will retain his position in these elections. As far as I also know, he has confirmed his participation in these elections. We will do everything possible to ensure that the elections are held in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, in the interests of the Brazilian people, if necessary for Brazil. We have many mutually beneficial issues that we can discuss today, which I raised earlier, but some of them have not been resolved. And since they are mutually beneficial, as you can see, times are changing very quickly, we need to approach these issues seriously and decide whether we will move in this direction or not."



Brazil hopes to restore Embraer's cooperation with Belarus, the Brazilian ambassador told reporters. The diplomat regretted that work in this area was hampered by sanctions, but now that they have been lifted, it can be restored. Belavia Airlines actively uses Brazilian Embraer aircraft for medium-haul flights.

Brazilian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Bernard Klingl:

"We hope to resume this cooperation. Of course, everything here depends not only on Belarus and Brazil; we need to consider the overall political context. We believe we will be able to overcome the remaining issues, because we believe cooperation between Belarus and Embraer will be mutually beneficial. We produce the best aircraft, and Belarus is ready to offer us a very large market—not only Belarus, but also the CIS."

