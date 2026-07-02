Minsk and Jakarta lie nearly nine thousand kilometers apart. On this second day of July, that vast distance grew markedly shorter. Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Indonesia on an official visit. This was no ordinary round of protocol. Following the leaders’ negotiations, a comprehensive package of documents was signed and a strategic roadmap for the next five years was approved. Belarusian businesses, moreover, have already concluded contracts worth tens of millions of dollars — in dairy and machinery, pharmaceuticals and advanced technologies, joint ventures, and a visa-free regime. Belarus and Indonesia have found in each other precisely what each had long been seeking.

The Official Visit

Jakarta stands on Java, the most densely populated island on Earth. Half of Indonesia’s nearly 300 million people — some 150 million souls — live on a territory barely twice the size of Belarus. Once a Dutch colony, the nation has, since the mid-twentieth century, stood independent across its seventeen thousand islands. Like Minsk, Jakarta possesses its own Palace of Independence.

As the Belarusian President’s motorcade proceeds to the negotiations, it will be escorted by an honorary motorcycle guard; at the square before the presidential residence it will be joined by a mounted honor guard. Here the nation’s most solemn ceremonies unfold. The scene will be both majestic and deeply impressive.

Alexander Lukashenko reached Jakarta the previous day and has already immersed himself in the agenda of shared projects. This is his second visit to Indonesia; the first, thirteen years ago, laid a promising foundation. Now the time has come for a full renewal of bilateral relations.

Negotiations in Jakarta

By local custom, the guest is seated beneath the flag of Indonesia; on this occasion, President Prabowo Subianto sits beneath the Belarusian banner. Prabowo Subianto — a man of military distinction, business experience, and parliamentary service — assumed the highest office in 2024. Since then, the dialogue between Minsk and Jakarta has quickened. At the leaders’ initiative, governmental delegations have traveled with growing frequency. Alexander Lukashenko will inscribe his thoughts on Belarus’s commitment to this partnership in the book of honored guests.

Though the two countries lie in distant regions, both pursue an independent and active foreign policy. Neither seeks confrontation; both seek to extract the maximum benefit from cooperation with global powers — China, the United States, India. President Subianto has negotiated free-trade arrangements with both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union. Such pragmatic realism is equally characteristic of Belarus.

“There Is Ample Work for Belarusians in Indonesia”

“Our ministers and members of government from both sides met yesterday and discussed the principal directions of our work — Belarus in Indonesia and Indonesia in Belarus. I am absolutely convinced that much has already been agreed,” the President of Belarus noted.

“Therefore, we must now confirm these understandings and, without delay or unnecessary bureaucracy, move forward. Only forward.”

The visit was prepared with exceptional thoroughness. Last summer, the two presidents had already agreed to meet and examine concrete avenues of cooperation. Since then, bilateral trade has grown substantially, yet both leaders wished to address every sphere that could bring mutual benefit.

Even before the formal program, substantive conversations had begun in a narrower circle — a practice not uncommon at the highest level.

Natalia Eismont, Press Secretary to the President of Belarus, remarked:

“Work continues without pause. Even now, in a closed setting, the President has shared certain details we did not publicize earlier. Yesterday he held serious talks with representatives of Indonesia’s political and business circles — a form of preparation for today’s main events. In the evening, there was also a meeting with the President of Indonesia. We did not report it publicly because it belonged to the internal dimension of the work. It was listed as an informal dinner, yet before the dinner itself, a full and substantive conversation took place in a broad composition. Any lunch or dinner at the level of heads of state is, of course, a complete working format — often broader and longer, allowing the most important matters to be discussed over an hour and a half or two hours so that concrete decisions may already be shaped.”

Distance and logistics remain challenges, yet the deeper truth is that the two countries complement one another beautifully. Indonesia is the largest nation in Southeast Asia, a dynamic economy with clear regional leadership ambitions and a gateway to the ASEAN market of nearly 700 million people. It exports precisely what Belarus needs: palm oil, fish, rice, rubber, coffee, and electrical equipment.

“You Can Always Count on Us”

“You can always count on us,” President Lukashenko told his Indonesian counterpart. “You may operate from Belarusian territory toward Europe, and we shall give you every possible support. We are friends, and we shall do everything necessary so that you never regret having joined forces with us.”

“The potential of our cooperation is significant. It is not simply that you are a vast country and we, by comparison, a modest one. We possess the technologies and competencies you require, and we are ready to work with you. There are no closed subjects. We fear no one — just as you in Indonesia do not — because we act not against anyone, but for the good of our countries and peoples.”

“We are united in our desire to help our business communities make the fullest use of the advantages offered by the new trade regime.”

The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that automobiles and other equipment produced in Indonesia with Belarusian technologies will soon appear in large numbers on the streets of Jakarta and other cities.

“We do not wish merely to trade with you — though that too is valuable. We understand that in today’s world, this is not enough. Therefore, having brought our products, we are prepared to train and prepare a sufficient number of your specialists here in Indonesia. Training may also take place in Belarusian educational institutions, yet a faster and already proven path is the instruction of engineers directly at local production sites, on the assembly lines.”

Ambitious Plans

The pursuit of food security — a matter of supreme importance for a nation of nearly 300 million — is driving demand for potash fertilizers, food products, and agricultural expertise. Indonesia currently meets no more than one-third of its needs in machinery and dairy products; demand will only grow.

“Contracts have already been signed for the supply of dry milk to Indonesia exceeding 76 million US dollars — approximately 20,000 tons of dry dairy products,” reported Yuri Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus. “There is clear momentum toward purchasing up to 100,000 tons from us at competitive prices. Our products are competitive, and we are ready for close cooperation. We have also discussed expert assistance in land reclamation — Indonesia last year secured its rice supplies — and agreed to help establish milk-processing enterprises.”

A Package of Documents Signed

Following the negotiations, a package of bilateral documents will be signed, including memoranda on industrial cooperation, culture, and healthcare — areas in which Indonesian interest is strong.

Alexander Khodjaev, Minister of Health of Belarus, noted:

“Today we are advancing along the tracks of education and pharmaceuticals. These questions were discussed with representatives of the Ministry of Health and with companies interested in promoting their medicines in Belarus. Our specialists familiarized themselves with the product range and reached preliminary agreements. We look forward to welcoming our partners to Belarus to showcase our production facilities, the scale and formats of our medicines, and our educational offerings. The document signed today lays the foundation for work that will now proceed at maximum speed.”

The crowning achievement, however, is the approval of the five-year roadmap for cooperation — the plan by which Minsk and Jakarta intend to work together in the years ahead. When the presidents address the press, their satisfaction will be evident even without words.

“We Are Happy That You Have Chosen Us”

“I am pleased,” President Lukashenko said, “that as a result of our visit, following negotiations with the President of Indonesia in Minsk and thanks to the efforts of our ministers, the entire delegation, and business representatives, we have already concluded contracts here worth tens of millions of dollars.”

He recalled that the visit had been planned with his Indonesian colleague a year earlier. “I say this so that Belarus understands: this visit is entirely planned. Long ago we agreed to meet here, discuss our plans and the roadmap — and that is exactly what we have done.”

“We in Belarus are happy that, in pursuing your grand plans, you have seen Belarus. For us, there is an immense field of work. Once again I assure you: everything we have agreed upon will be implemented. We may not be as vast as Indonesia, yet we possess what you need.”

The essence, he emphasized, lies not merely in the exchange of goods but above all in technology transfer. “You are diversifying your partnerships. You do not wish to depend on any single state. You wish to have relations with the maximum number of countries — and the more, the better. That, too, is the essence of independence. We are therefore happy that you have chosen us.”

A short-term visa-free regime, direct flights, and the opening of an embassy will bring the peoples closer. In the economic sphere, serious plans exist for industrial cooperation. For Indonesia — today the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, coal, and nickel — this holds great significance.

“We are open to the realization of joint, mutually beneficial projects and the expansion of cooperation,” President Lukashenko stated. “Not simple trade alone, but the creation of joint enterprises with deep localization.”

“Belarus Is Indonesia’s Principal Partner in Eurasia”

President Prabowo Subianto declared:

“This visit underscores our friendship, which continues to strengthen amid a constantly changing global landscape. Belarus is an important partner of Indonesia in Eurasia. We greatly value our relations, which develop on the basis of mutual benefit. I hope that the partnership between Belarus and Indonesia will grow even stronger and that our cooperation will bring real benefit to the peoples of both countries.”

President Subianto will personally come to the airport to bid farewell to his Belarusian guest. The two leaders will exchange warm words at the aircraft steps — and there, the final understandings will be voiced.

Indonesia lies in one of the planet’s most dynamic zones, where volcanoes and tsunamis are ever-present threats. Yet today, the entire world is turbulent. In such times, the ability to rely on steadfast partners is especially precious.