3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
President answers questions from Associated Press news agency
All questions were answered very sincerely and in full. Today Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the major news agency Associated Press. The topics raised included the situation in Ukraine, exercises of the armed forces of our country and allied relations between Belarus and Russia. Ian Phillips, Vice-President of Associated Press, acted as an interviewer. The reporter's portfolio includes interviews with the leaders of Syria, Egypt and other countries of the Middle East and Latin America.
In total, the agency includes 7,000 newspapers and 248 news bureaus in 99 countries around the world! And that's more than 10,000 paid subscribers, from the Belarusian media holding to Russia's VGTRK and Qatar's Al-Jazeera.