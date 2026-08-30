The uniting of Union efforts in the sphere of industry and high technologies, the growth of trade turnover, and also the international situation. At Novo-Ogarevo, a meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Russia took place.

The heads of state regularly check the clocks. Joint work in the most various directions helps overcome difficulties, of which today there are enough both in the economic and in the political spheres.

Minsk and Moscow have a large pool of projects in the industrial sector.

And as for current questions, Belarus is fulfilling its obligations. The format of talks of the presidents of Belarus and Russia may be the most various. But in whatever format the leaders communicate, this is always a concentration on the most important questions of the bilateral economy and security.

The conversation of the leaders of Belarus and Russia takes place even without discounts for the weekend. This is already the fifth personal meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin this year.

In 2026 there is an ascending trend in bilateral trade — plus 12 percent. And from what was said on 29 August by the heads of state it was clear that this pleases both Minsk and Moscow. This entire week passed under the sign of the advancement of Union cooperation — in the presidential agenda there were at once several meetings with Russian partners.

It is precisely the governments that work on the fulfillment of the agreements reached at the highest level. The cabinets are in contact and also regularly check the clocks.

Lukashenko positively assessed the joint work of the governments of Belarus and Russia.

“For the taking of decisions there are practically no questions. The governments work well,” the head of the Belarusian state said.

Alexander Lukashenko stated that the trade turnover of Belarus and Russia is growing in the current year as well. “By at least 12 percent. We will surpass, and significantly, the level of last year in our trade turnover. It is pleasant that in this trade turnover a large place is occupied by modern electronics,” the Belarusian leader noted. “As for current questions, we sacredly fulfill all our agreements, starting from agriculture, foodstuffs, fuel.”

The President of Russia warmly greeted Alexander Lukashenko: “I am very glad of our new meeting.”

“Not so long ago it seems we already saw each other, but, as I always say in such cases, the dynamics of our relations are such that all the time new and new moments appear to which one must pay attention, agree, and regulate,” the head of the Russian state said.

Work on the Union track

Besides the traditional topics of the bilateral agenda, recently joint work in the sphere of high technologies has entered the pool of questions. Much became possible precisely thanks to the base which in Belarus was not simply preserved — in our time it received a second wind. Competencies were multiplied. In the industrial sector more than three dozen import-substituting projects are in work. And this is not only microelectronics, but also machine building and machine-tool construction. The coupling of efforts is already giving an effect.

It is no secret that our President is maximally immersed in the details of the projects that Russians and Belarusians are doing together. Minsk has secured for itself a reputation, first, of a reliable and, second, of an obligatory partner.

Speaking of the regularity of Belarusian-Russian contacts, including at the highest level, Alexander Lukashenko explained this not only by the desire of the leaders of the two countries. “The dynamics of international relations are such that they among other things push us toward discussing those problems that stand before us. That we together, cooperating, will overcome all kinds of difficulties you may not even doubt. I have spoken of this more than once, meeting with representatives of Russian business and the leadership of oblasts and regions. Therefore we will have today a day of summing up certain results, and not of taking decisions,” the President of Belarus said.

What is around? If one puts it diplomatically, a very negative external conjuncture, the necessity of standing up to pressure from outside and of building new logistics chains so as not to depend on all kinds of Western ultimata, and to move forward on the bilateral track.

Vladimir Putin noted that the day before talks had taken place between Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Russian government. “In the course of our today’s communication we will sum up certain results. If it is necessary to add and correct something, we will do precisely that,” he said.

In addition, on the agenda of the talks of the leaders of the two countries is cooperation on the international arena and the theme of strengthening the Union State. Russia and Belarus, as Vladimir Putin emphasized, work together on international platforms, including the UN, the CIS, the SCO, and others. “All this too, of course, will today be in the field of our attention,” the President of Russia noted.

Expert: The coupling of the efforts of Minsk and Moscow will raise the resilience of the countries

Vladimir Putin mentioned those structures in which Minsk always occupies an active position. Against the background of endless challenges and threats from the West it is guided by a simple logic — to build a good and productive dialogue with whoever is truly interested in this.

Dmitry Shvaiba, media expert:

“Belarus here declares and offers itself as a very reliable partner that does not let one down either in the conditions of the unprecedentedness of the present moment or in the conditions of the friendly, comradely relations that have taken shape over many decades historically. We are interested, of course, in the economic aspect, social and economic resilience at the current moment. This is an important story.”

Andrei Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia):

“Besides economic and financial interaction, the spheres in which Russia and Belarus have reached the greatest results are, first of all, the foreign-political sphere. Because Belarus in recent times performs a very important function of mediator and negotiating platform through which ties and relations are built with those countries of the collective West that are ready to go toward interweaving with the Union State. Belarus acts as a mediator in exchanges of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, and Russia and Ukraine. This is also very important. Quite recently one of such exchanges took place, which occurred on the direct instruction of the President of the Republic of Belarus. This is also extremely important.”

It must be said that Western countries as well, first of all the United States of America, when they want to convey something to the leadership of the Russian Federation, very often use Belarus and its leadership, the political scientist noted. As a link that will absolutely accurately and with the highest degree of trust transmit everything that the leaders of Western countries would like to communicate to our president and the leadership of the Russian Federation. In this regard Belarus plays a very important role of a window into Europe, which in present conditions is extremely important.

It is known that the leaders will also communicate in an informal setting. Although, judging by the political calendar, before the end of the year there are still no small number of contacts of the first persons ahead.