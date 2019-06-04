Delegations from Geneva and Bratislava welcomed at Palace of Independence

Two European delegations were welcomed today at the Palace of Independence. The development of bilateral relations was discussed with the head of the Slovak National Council. Moreover, the President met with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization which is staking on Belarus in cooperation.



Francis Harry arrived in Minsk from Switzerland. He leads the World Intellectual Property Organization. This association coordinates the legal field of developments, know-hows and innovations among 192 countries. Belarus is among them since the Organization was founded.



Our country has embarked on the development of high technologies and the introduction of innovations in production. Experts say: the market of intellectual products is on the rise in Belarus.



Over the past year, more than three thousand industrial property objects have been registered (these are developments, trademarks, utility models and new plant varieties). All of them require reliable legal protection.



According to Francis Harry, competition is growing in the world. Minsk is an advocate for a multi-polar approach. That is why Belarus is trusted. The desire of the world organization to hold the largest international events in the field of intellectual property in our country confirms it. Today the protection of innovations in the context of the world system was discussed in the Belarusian capital. The forum of such a high expert level is held in the CIS countries for the first time.



On these days, a memorandum of cooperation between WIPO and the Belarusian Government will be signed. But Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes: whatever the scope of the document, the organization can always count on Belarus. The official Minsk adheres to this approach in relations with reliable trading partners. Slovakia is among them.



We have a decent turnover, about $ 220 million a year, the President notes. The policy has played a very important role in terms of pulling up trade and economic cooperation to this level. This is good, but the potential is much higher. It would be natural to have more than $ 1 billion turnover.



The parties spoke not only about economics. We are united by a common past. Like Belarusians, the Slovaks oppose the revision of history and are respectful of the feat of the victorious nations.







