Lukashenko dwells on spending billions on weapons instead of saving hungry people

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko states that despite the need to save millions of people from hunger, huge money in the world is still spent primarily on weapons. He stated this on September 30, while receiving credentials of foreign ambassadors.



"Today one often hears politicians talking about the food crisis. The grain has already become gold by its price. And not everyone can buy it. Yet, one can easily find billions of dollars for weapons, but there is no money to save millions of people from hunger, especially the elderly and children in poor countries. Someone needs to stir up serious conflict again or maybe to develop a cover-up operation of what some powerful people are doing in the world," stressed the Belarusian leader.



He reminded that Belarus not only provides its food security, but can also act as a donor. "We are ready to resume cooperation in this vital area, particularly with regard to the supply of not only food, but also mineral fertilizers," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "We only need political will of the ruling circles of the West."



The head of the state reminded that recently he met with the President of Russia, with whom they have long discussed the problem. "Both Belarus and Russia have had an unprecedented harvest this year. And as President Putin told me, they are ready to supply a huge amount of grain, wheat in the first place, to the international market. Open the ports, open the door - we will bring you food and grain. Open up!" - said the President of Belarus.



