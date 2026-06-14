Despite uproar and clamor, we follow our own path - Lukashenko on relations of Belarus and Russia

"Despite the various uproar and certain cries and shouts (both here and here, especially abroad), we are following the path we have decided upon," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He noted that the foreign ministries of the two countries are at the forefront of this process. "It's the foreign policy departments, despite the escalation of any given situation, where our defense departments sometimes step forward. Or, as they call it in America, the war department (in the US, the Department of Defense was recently renamed the Ministry of War – Ed.)," said Alexander Lukashenko. "But only in the sense that we always prepare for war, so that it doesn't happen. And they have a Ministry of War there to fight every day. God forbid, of course."