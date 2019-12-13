Report to President of Belarus on BelNPP operation and use of nuclear energy presented by core team

This is a super clean source of energy, it is needed everywhere and in everything, from housing to industry and the nuclear power plant itself," said the President. In this connection, Alexander Lukashenko asked about the prospects for the use of nuclear energy in the country. "If necessary, we will build the second nuclear power plant. The nuclear energy is the future. Thank God we took up this problem in due time. This is the prospect, the high technology.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus