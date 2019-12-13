3.39 RUB
Report to President of Belarus on BelNPP operation and use of nuclear energy presented by core team
How does the Belarusian energy complex work? The report on the state of affairs in the sector was presented to the President by the relevant team: the minister, the deputy prime minister and the aide to the head of state.
In general, Alexander Lukashenko spoke positively about the work of the energy sector. Expectations are also high in connection with the implementation of the major investment project in the country's history: the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. The commercial operation of the first power unit of the plant is upcoming.
Belarus has long been engaged in the development of electric transport and infrastructure for it. The capacity of the national energy complex is over 10 thousand megawatts. Today it's more than 280 thousand kilometres of power grids. With those grids you can circle the earth seven times around the equator - just try to estimate the scale!
In general, the energy system has secured a stable and reliable supply of electricity and heat to consumers.
There are small things we can complain about, but on the whole, of course, our power engineers are doing a great job.
Report on the work of BelNPP and the use of atomic energy
The Belarusian NPP has already received a license to operate the first power unit. All tests are over - everything is tested and safe! The power generated during this time have replaced about 7 hundred million cubic metres of gas. The commercial operation is just ahead. The second power generating unit is under construction - 85% is ready.
This is a super clean source of energy, it is needed everywhere and in everything, from housing to industry and the nuclear power plant itself," said the President. In this connection, Alexander Lukashenko asked about the prospects for the use of nuclear energy in the country. "If necessary, we will build the second nuclear power plant. The nuclear energy is the future. Thank God we took up this problem in due time. This is the prospect, the high technology.
The President has instructed to build more electric charging stations. As for increasing the consumption, the Government is acting in a consistent manner, it was not yesterday that we started creating the conditions for the use of electric energy, both at home and at work, electric transport and infrastructure for it.
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
