Donald and Melania Trump thank Lukashenko for warm welcome to American delegation

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, conveyed a personal message to Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by Natalya Eismont, the press secretary of the Belarusian President, in an exclusive comment to the First Information Channel immediately following the conclusion of the Belarusian-American talks.

Natalya Eismont shared an exclusive detail about a small, interesting personal detail: Donald and Melania Trump delivered a personal message to the Belarusian President through US Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole. "The message included, for example, the First Couple of the United States of America thanking the Belarusian side and the President personally for the hospitality they have consistently extended to the American delegation. They note the Belarusian hospitality, speak of the very warm welcome, thank them for the gifts our President previously presented to Donald and Melania, and wish them a happy upcoming Christmas. Donald Trump also notes that he eagerly awaits John Cole's return home to learn more about the negotiations," the Presidential Press Secretary noted.