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During Talks with U.S., Lukashenko Proposes to Discuss War in the Middle East and Global Issues
During talks with the U.S. delegation led by Special Envoy John Cole, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed discussing the war in the Middle East and global issues, BelTA reports.
"I would urge you to discuss regional issues. And not just Ukraine's problems, but global ones as well. And not just the war in the Middle East," Lukashenko said. "I reckon my perspective on global issues, especially the situation in the Middle East, will be important to you, since you are fighting against our friends. And I am ready to speak frankly on this topic."
John Cole clarified whether he was referring to the war with Iran.
"Yes, I would very much like you to convey my point of view to Donald Trump. Despite certain mistakes, as I think, made by the United States, I remain a supporter of your President," Alexander Lukashenko stated.