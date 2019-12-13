3.43 RUB
"Ebrahim Raisi was a true friend of Belarus." Lukashenko sends condolences on death of President of Iran
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei in connection with the tragic death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and a number of high-ranking officials, BelTA informs.
The head of state noted that Belarus took this news with deep sorrow.
"Outstanding sons of the Iranian people, world-famous political and public figures, whose active work and decisive steps ensured the proper position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world, contributed to the strengthening and growth of the high status of the state in the international arena," the condolence message reads.
"President Ebrahim Raisi will remain in history as a wise leader who devoted his entire life to selfless service to the Iranian people," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. - I will always keep the warmest memories of meetings and conversations with Mr. President, who was a true friend of Belarus and cared a lot about the development of Belarusian-Iranian cooperation. His name is forever inscribed in the annals of relations between our countries."
On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, the President also expressed his sincere condolences and words of support to the families and friends of the victims and to the entire Iranian people.
