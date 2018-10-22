Uniform retail prices for some alcohol products can be set in Belarus

The proposal was considered today at a meeting with the President on the development of the alcoholic beverage industry. The main task remains to protect our market from counterfeit as a threat to human health. Serious control over this area is the responsibility of the state, it is a worldwide practice.

The government proposes to equalize retail prices for some types of alcoholic beverages and to improve the mechanism for using quotas for producers. It will stimulate export. The President instructed to settle all issues before the new year. The main goal is equal conditions for both state and private companies and returns for the country.