3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Uniform retail prices for some alcohol products can be set in Belarus
The proposal was considered today at a meeting with the President on the development of the alcoholic beverage industry. The main task remains to protect our market from counterfeit as a threat to human health. Serious control over this area is the responsibility of the state, it is a worldwide practice.
The government proposes to equalize retail prices for some types of alcoholic beverages and to improve the mechanism for using quotas for producers. It will stimulate export. The President instructed to settle all issues before the new year. The main goal is equal conditions for both state and private companies and returns for the country.
A separate topic was agriculture. The Head of State set the task to complete the harvesting work before November 7.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All