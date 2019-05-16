Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Alexander Lukashenko urged local authorities on the worthy organization and conduct of the upcoming political companies in Belarus. During the meeting the President was interested in the situation in the regions, especially in agriculture.



The President approved the appointment of: Vitaly Kulak as chairman of the Zhabinka District Executive Committee; Yuri Bisun as chairman of the Pruzhany District Executive Committee; Anatoly Tkachuk as chairman of the Ivanovo District Executive Committee; Tatyana Lugina as chairperson of the Belarusian light industry concern company Bellegprom; Aleksei Kushnarenko as director general of the state industrial association for fuel and gasification Beltopgaz; Valery Ivankovich as director general of OAO Minsk Automobile Plant - managing company of Belavtomaz; Grigory Ivankov as director general of Lidselmash; Aleksandr Dovgalo as director general of Belarusian Cement Company; Vyacheslav Shutilin as rector of the Belarusian State Economic University; Vitaly Velikanov as rector of the Belarusian State Agricultural Academy.