Salaries and pensions, housing construction and human health discussed by President and Council of Ministers
Today the President dedicated a large meeting to the construction developers and critics of new decrees and programs of the national scale. All the issues are acute, and require the strictest calculations, because the interests and destinies of hundreds of thousands of Belarusians are behind them. He requires absolute transparency of transactions and online monitoring of intermediaries.
Experts and journalists will soon be able to control public procurement. Thus, the state and state control will have thousands of voluntary and incorruptible public "auditors". In fact, the President by his decision revives the Soviet popular control, but on a new technological base.
