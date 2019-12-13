3.42 RUB
Meeting on implementation of problematic investment projects in Palace of Independence held
All sectors are open for investment. Geography, legislation, state guarantees along with export investments are the main factors of economic growth. The President put forward industry sector as an example of great results. The most effective are the giants of engineering, petrochemicals and refining. Renewable and nuclear energy is developing. Production of cars, woodworking, food industry projects are aimed at the efficient work with the capital.
22 out of 34 investment objects have already been commissioned. The government prepared a solution for each problematic project. Additional financing is needed to bring production to the expected parameters. The construction of Svetlogorsk pulp mill, facilities in Dobrush and Shklov, the situation at Kamvol need to be observed.
Investment projects should not operate at the expense of the environment. This is an urgent condition, to which the closest attention is paid now in Belarus and globally.
