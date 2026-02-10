Eismont: Maxim Ryzhenkov to Represent Belarus at First Board of Peace Meeting

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/866ef5dc-13bc-4150-8416-78fcdb89f87a/conversions/dfff5b2d-9d76-402e-ba87-046cf0dff9a5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/866ef5dc-13bc-4150-8416-78fcdb89f87a/conversions/dfff5b2d-9d76-402e-ba87-046cf0dff9a5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/866ef5dc-13bc-4150-8416-78fcdb89f87a/conversions/dfff5b2d-9d76-402e-ba87-046cf0dff9a5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/866ef5dc-13bc-4150-8416-78fcdb89f87a/conversions/dfff5b2d-9d76-402e-ba87-046cf0dff9a5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the first Board of Peace meeting in Washington Belarus will be represented by its Foreign Minister. Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Eismont stated this to the Russian publication Vedomosti, BelTA reports.

"Our country will be represented in Washington by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is fully immersed in the Republic of Belarus' participation in the Board of Peace and other regional issues as well as bilateral Belarusian-American relations. The American side has already been informed of this decision," the press secretary stated.

Natalya Eismont noted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, to whom the invitation was sent, would not be able to participate in this event.

"Much to our regret, we received the invitation late; the President's schedule for that period has been already planned. Yes, we would have been happy to visit the United States, but there are issues that cannot be postponed," the press secretary said. "Furthermore, we are also taking into account the potential logistical difficulties that could arise due to illegal sanctions, primarily those imposed by the European Union, given the closure of airspace over the EU."

"In this regard, and despite our wishes, the President will not be able to participate in this event. However, I would like to emphasize: we fully share the commitment of the U.S. President and the Board of Peace to resolving all global conflicts peacefully," Natalya Eismont noted.