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Eismont: Possibility of meeting between Lukashenko and Trump under consideration
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The possibility of a meeting between Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. President Donald Trump is being considered. This was stated by the Belarusian head of state's press secretary, Natalya Eismont, in response to a question from the TASS news agency, BelTA informs.
"The possibility of a meeting with Trump is being considered. "The President is looking forward to discuss issues of international agenda and bilateral relations with the U.S. leader," Natalya Eismont said.