If they worked in Belarus like they do in China, we would be several times richer - this is the opinion expressed by Lukashenko
As he was receiving the trade union chairman Yuri Senko with a report, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko touched upon the topic of Belarusian-Chinese relations, taking into account that the current trade union leader had previously served as ambassador to the PRC for several years, BELTA reports.
“Your Chinese experience is very important to me here. Because sometimes trade unions are out of touch with life.” I always support workers, this is really correct. But you know, in order for something to demand, we have to work. And you saw how the Chinese work. Of course, our people don’t work like that, and they probably won’t work that way. But if we were close to the work and volumes that Chinese workers do, I think we would be times richer. Therefore, this experience is very important for the trade union leader,” said the head of state.
In his turn, Yuri Senko thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the unique experience gained over the years of work in China. Three years, he assured, were not in vain. The diplomat visited three dozen provinces, almost all of China. “I know the situation. Everywhere in China we are known, heard, understood, valued our friendship, our relations. I am convinced that the strong friendship that has developed will last for a long time and will produce results,” said the current chairman of the Federation of the Belarusian Trade Unions.
In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko warned that Yuri Senko, in addition to his main responsibilities in trade union work, will be in demand as an expert and even a participant in certain processes related to relations with the PRC.
As with regard to the customs sector, even before his appointment to China, Yuri Senko headed the State Customs Committee. “You worked there for a long time. And we will always need your fresh view - independent, maybe even alternative - in one aspect or another,” the Belarusian leader noted.
“I am always ready to complete the assigned tasks,” assured Yuri Senko.
