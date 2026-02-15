"Even within the US, the majority said 'No'" - Lukashenko on Trump's attempts to buy Greenland

At a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the US could profitably invest in Greenland, but the way this issue is being resolved is causing rejection in the US itself, BELTA reports.

"We understand their concerns about Greenland. They could have invested heavily in Greenland. So, what caused it? Rejection. Even within the United States, the majority of the population says, 'No, we don't want it.' Although, well, there are heroic people in the US, you know how this nation was formed and so on. It wasn't ordinary people from Europe who came there. These were people determined to fight, and so on. They said, 'No, this isn't right.' They clashed with Europe, not to mention Denmark and so on. I see Donald has backed down," the President said.