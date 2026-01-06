3.67 BYN
Family, Children, Loved Ones: Lukashenko Names Sacred Values Everyone Must Protect in Their Lives
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during Christmas church services, named the values that everyone should protect in their lives, reports BELTA.
"Recently, there has been a lot of talk, very often, especially from government officials, and I suppose even our clergy have started to 'suffer' from it: 'For the Motherland, for the Party, and so on!' You know, I just thought about this recently: we have people who can fight for and go ahead for the Motherland. Please, think about your family, your children, your loved ones. And remember that in any difficult situation, you must protect these sacred values in your life. And from all of this, the defense of our Motherland will come," said the President.
On the bright Christmas holiday, the head of state once again wished everyone health, success, and peace. "I often talk about this. Do what you need to do at your workplace. The doctor — in the hospital or the paramedic station, the teacher — in the school, the lecturer — at the university, civil servant, clergy — in your places. And everything will be fine with us. Everything else is on me," Alexander Lukashenko noted.