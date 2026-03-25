First Official State Visit of the President of Belarus to North Korea Concludes

The historic first official visit of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to North Korea has come to an end. At the airport, the Belarusian leader was personally farewelled by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs of North Korea, BELTA reports.

The visit attracted extensive coverage from global media outlets. The leaders of both nations parted with warm farewells. The farewell ceremony at the airport was attended by several hundred members of delegations and was accompanied by a ceremonial orchestra.

On March 26th, in Pyongyang, Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un held official negotiations, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries. As a result of their talks, a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation was signed, establishing a solid foundation for further collaboration. Additionally, around ten agreements and memoranda were concluded across various sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, culture, sports, information technology, and cooperation through the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian president participated in an official reception on behalf of North Korea’s leader. “Our countries are very similar. Our peoples are alike—hardworking, deeply committed to their pursuits,” stated President Lukashenko, raising a toast to the peoples of Belarus and North Korea.