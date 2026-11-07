Following the Ideals of Great October: Lukashenko Issues National Address on November 7

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his compatriots on October Revolution Day, according to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"On this holiday, we recall the fateful events that restored millions of people's faith in equality, justice, and a dignified life," the Head of State noted.

The President pointed out that the year 1917 holds special significance for the republic. "The right of nations to self-determination proclaimed by the Soviet authorities became the foundation upon which we built our country and first entered the global stage as a sovereign state," the congratulatory message reads.

"Even today, Belarus continues to adhere to the finest ideas and meanings of the Great October. The memory of the trials endured reinforces the bond between generations, strengthens harmony and unity within society, and inspires constructive initiatives for the benefit of the Motherland," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished everyone good health, success, and new achievements for the sake of the common cause.

Congratulatory Message from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on October Revolution Day

Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on October Revolution Day.

On this holiday, we recall the fateful events that restored millions of people's faith in equality, justice, and a dignified life.

The year 1917 holds special significance for our republic. The right of nations to self-determination proclaimed by the Soviet authorities became the foundation upon which we built our country and first entered the global stage as a sovereign state.

Even today, Belarus continues to adhere to the finest ideas and meanings of the Great October. The memory of the trials endured reinforces the bond between generations, strengthens harmony and unity within society, and inspires constructive initiatives for the benefit of the Motherland.

I wish everyone good health, success, and new achievements for the sake of the common cause.

Alexander Lukashenko,

November 7, 2026.