Foreign Leaders Congratulate Lukashenko and Belarus on Independence Day

Congratulations on Belarus’s Independence Day have been received by President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people from heads of state, leaders of international organizations, integration associations, as well as political and public figures. This was reported by the presidential press service.

The President of Belarus and the Belarusian people were congratulated by the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Turkey, North Korea, Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Vietnam, Nicaragua, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Cambodia, Palestine, Sudan, and Chad.

Messages were also sent by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ and Pope Leo XIV.

Congratulations were received from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, CIS Secretary-General Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and CSTO Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov.

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the holiday has special significance not only for Belarusians but also for Russians, as it is connected with a glorious event in their shared history — the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation. He stated that the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, forged during the difficult war years, remain today a reliable foundation for the development of allied Russian-Belarusian relations. Moscow and Minsk are fruitfully cooperating in all areas and coordinating their efforts to counter external threats and challenges.

“I am confident that by continuing to comprehensively expand our multifaceted partnership ties and strengthen the institutions of the Union State, we will be able to overcome any challenges with dignity, defend our legitimate interests on the world stage, and ensure a worthy future for our citizens. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and the fraternal Belarusian people well-being and prosperity,” the Russian leader wrote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed sincere congratulations and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly people of Belarus. “Under your leadership, Belarus has achieved new impressive results in various spheres of state development. China, as a true friend and good partner, sincerely rejoices at these achievements,” the message reads. “I highly value the development of the all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Belarus and am ready to work together with you to advance bilateral relations to a high level and promote high-quality cooperation between both sides for the benefit of our two peoples.”

Xi Jinping also wished Alexander Lukashenko good health and well-being, Belarus strength and prosperity, and the Belarusian people happiness and peace.

A congratulatory message was also received from U.S. President Donald Trump. “On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Belarus on the celebration of Republic Day on July 3. This day is dedicated to the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation and will forever remain a reminder of the Belarusian people’s struggle for freedom. I extend my sincere wishes to you and the people of Belarus for a peaceful and prosperous year and hope to meet with you in the future,” the American leader wrote.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his message that Independence Day is a vivid symbol of the unity of the Belarusian people, the resilience of the national spirit, and the country’s confident progress along the path of creation and development. “In Kazakhstan, the fraternal Belarusian people, their distinctive culture, and rich traditions are treated with great respect and warmth,” the message reads. Tokayev wished Alexander Lukashenko inexhaustible energy and further success in his responsible state work, and the people of Belarus well-being and prosperity.

A message was also received from former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He noted that this significant holiday is a symbol of the unity and cohesion of the Belarusian people, their loyalty to their history, and their aspiration for the creation and prosperity of their native country.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that Belarus, under the leadership of Alexander Lukashenko, continues to move confidently along the path of progress and is successfully implementing major tasks to strengthen statehood, ensure security, modernize the economy, and improve the quality of life of the population.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and close interaction. He wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, happiness, and success in his responsible state work, and the friendly people of Belarus well-being and prosperity.

Warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday were sent to Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly Belarusian people by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov noted in his message that Belarus is confidently moving along the path of sustainable socio-economic development, consistently strengthening its authority on the international stage, and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the head of the Belarusian state and the people of Belarus on Independence Day.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh noted in his message that traditionally friendly relations with Belarus and bilateral cooperation have been successfully developing in recent years in many areas of the socio-economic sphere.

A message to the head of the Belarusian state was sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. On behalf of the Turkish people and himself personally, he addressed the most sincere congratulations on Independence Day.

A congratulatory message was also sent by Chairman of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un.

The head of state was congratulated by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Congratulations were also received from UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari noted in his message that this historic day, dedicated to the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation, symbolizes the courage, resilience, and unwavering determination of the Belarusian people in their aspiration for freedom and sovereignty.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave a high assessment of the historically established relations between the peoples of Belarus and Israel.

Congratulations were received from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi sent sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and government of Egypt.

Vietnamese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm noted the great successes of Belarus in socio-economic development and in strengthening the country’s role and authority on the international stage.

A message was received from Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing sent the warmest congratulations and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko and the entire Belarusian people.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes to Alexander Lukashenko, the government, and the people of Belarus.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI sent warm congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the holiday and wished the people of Belarus further progress and prosperity.

Jordanian King Abdullah II addressed congratulations to the President of Belarus on the national holiday and wishes for all the very best.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni addressed the warmest congratulations on Independence Day to the President and people of Belarus.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent congratulations on behalf of the people and government of the kingdom.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the warmest congratulations and wishes to Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly Belarusian people on Independence Day.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed sincere congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko and the friendly Belarusian people on Independence Day.

Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on behalf of the Sudanese people and himself personally, wished the people of Belarus development and prosperity, and Alexander Lukashenko good health and happiness.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, on behalf of the government and people of his country, sent sincere and warm congratulations to the President of Belarus and the entire Belarusian people, wishing them peace and happiness.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day. He also noted that national holidays serve as important moments for reflection on a country’s development path, its contribution to the international community, and the aspirations that define its future.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev noted in his congratulatory message that the Belarusian people, together with the peoples of the anti-fascist coalition, defended freedom and independence in the fiercest battles of the Second World War. He also stated that Belarus is fruitfully cooperating with the SCO in various areas of activity and effectively coordinates efforts with the organization’s member states in countering existing challenges and threats.

Congratulations to the President and the Belarusian people continue to arrive.