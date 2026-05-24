Forging New Partnership: Lukashenko Ratifies Agreements with Jordan, Oman, Pakistan and Myanmar

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed laws ratifying a series of important international treaties with Jordan, Oman, Pakistan and Myanmar. This was announced by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Head of State has ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Jordan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and minimisation of tax obligations. The document is aimed at removing double taxation for residents of both countries on income and profits, as well as personal income tax. It clearly delineates the taxing rights of each side and establishes obligations for the exchange of information between the tax authorities.

The intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Oman on international road transportation of goods sets out the procedures for such carriage (on the basis of permits) and designates the competent authorities (for Belarus — the Ministry of Transport and Communications).The Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Belarus and Pakistan on cooperation in the field of labour and employment is designed to promote the sending and placement of skilled Pakistani workers and their family members in Belarus.

Among the ratified documents is also an agreement between the governments of Belarus and Myanmar on mutual visa abolition. It provides for the exemption from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay on the territory of the receiving party for citizens holding valid national passports, provided that the duration of their stay does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry (up to 90 days within a calendar year).