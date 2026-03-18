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From Embassy Operation to Sanctions: Lukashenko Holds Talks with U.S. Special Envoy Cole
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is holding talks with an American delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy John Cole at the Palace of Independence, BelTA reports.
This is the latest round of Belarusian-American contacts. Alexander Lukashenko met with John Cole several times. The last time was in mid-December 2025.
Recently answering journalists' questions, the Belarusian President shared some details of the negotiating agenda. "We are discussing our bilateral relations, from resuming normal operation of the embassy to the release of so-called political prisoners. Although we have no such articles of a law," the head of state added. "Economic issues, sanctions—all of them together. There are about ten issues. We are talking on all of them. There are buckets of questions."
"We are negotiating with them. In dignity. Excluding Russia and China (Belarus's relations with these countries – BelTA note) from the talks. That's not up for discussion," the President stated.