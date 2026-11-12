From Hybrid Threats to a Eurasian Charter — Lukashenko’s Message in Moscow

Political will and speed are the main elements of the CSTO’s success. That was the important message from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that was heard at the organisation’s summit in Moscow on 11 November.

In his address the Belarusian leader raised several key issues for the future of Eurasian security. One of them is the new face of war.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“Our Western opponents do not say without reason that it is cheaper to mobilise algorithms than armies. A fundamental shift is under way in the nature of military conflicts: from classic combat operations to asymmetric, low-cost instruments of influence. Targeted hacker attacks, armies of bots, the use of proxy hacker groups, the generation of fakes are incomparably cheaper than strategic bombers and cruise missiles, yet they can inflict serious damage. All of this is aimed at the internal undermining of the state, which is no less dangerous for people than military aggression.”

The Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity was also on the agenda. The document, which was discussed recently at the International Security Conference in Minsk, is gradually acquiring clear contours. The CSTO can become the military-political foundation of this charter, all the more so when the concept of “threat” acquires different dimensions.

“We need to take into account the experience of modern armed conflicts, first and foremost in the context of the use of drones and effective countermeasures against them. I draw attention to ‘hybrid challenges and threats’ in the context of Western policy. Look at how our Western neighbours have expanded the concept of a ‘hybrid threat’: they have included illegal migration and smuggling in it, in which, by the way, they themselves are involved. Despite all declarations about its defensive nature, the pan-European anti-hybrid system often extends beyond the territory of the European Union, conducting subversive work in third countries. An example: EU targeted groups for combating hybrid threats, deployed ahead of important electoral campaigns in a number of post-Soviet states, supposedly with the aim of countering foreign interference. It turns out to be interesting — intervention for the purpose of countering intervention,” the Belarusian leader noted.

The situation in relations with NATO also remains unclear. Although the Alliance speaks of the possibility of dialogue, Minsk is convinced that one must first of all rely on the shoulder of partners and friends in the CSTO.