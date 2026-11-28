The interview given by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the French magazine Le Point has caused a wide resonance in the world’s media. The main thesis of the conversation — that today peace is more important than anything else — was immediately picked up by the British agency Reuters.

In their feeds journalists singled out the sensational statement of the Belarusian leader: “The President of Belarus offered to fly to Moscow together with Ukrainian President Zelensky for negotiations.”

As international commentators note, against the background of the key processes that are determining the future of Europe, Belarus’s position is attracting heightened interest from foreign audiences and experts.

SRNA (Serbia): “Minsk does not intend to interfere in the conflict in Ukraine and has no aggressive plans with regard to Poland and the Baltic states. But if Europe starts a war from the territory of Ukraine or Poland, Belarus will defend itself, Lukashenko warned.”

Do Rzeczy (Poland): “The President of Belarus stated that he does not rule out the withdrawal from the country of Russian missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. ‘In the process of negotiations everything is possible. I do not rule out such options. The main thing is that there should be peace,’ the Belarusian leader declared. He noted that Belarus, as a country located in the geographic centre of the continent, is especially interested in peace.”

The geography of the publications stretches from London, Berlin and Rome to Vietnam, Cyprus and the Arab world. The main nerve of this reaction lies in the contrast: while European diplomacy has been wandering for the third year in a labyrinth of abstract slogans, Minsk has answered with facts and down-to-earth pragmatism.

Xinhua (China): “On the Belarusian-Ukrainian border on Thursday an exchange of the bodies of fallen servicemen took place between Russia and Ukraine. More than 70 humanitarian exchange missions have already been conducted in Belarus.”

The Turkish agency Anadolu notes: “Lukashenko called Europe’s refusal of dialogue with Moscow a delusion that could lead to a third world war.”