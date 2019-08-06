New sport facilities of international standard to become symbols of friendship of Belarus and China

Belarus can already plan an international calendar of competitions for the future. The reason is not only the successful holding of the II European Games. Today at the meeting the President discussed the projects of construction of the national football stadium and the pool of international standard. Our strategic partner China will build them absolutely free of charge under an agreement on technical and economic assistance. We have been cooperating in this format for 12 years. Many projects amounting to more than $ 200 million have been implemented. China will allocate another 235 million for the construction of the stadium and the pool alone.

These projects will be implemented thanks to the personal agreements of Alexander Lukashenko and XI Jinping and will become the hallmark of China in Europe and new symbols of friendship between our countries.

China has reserved $ 235 million for two of our future sports facilities. Both of these projects will look like models presented to the heads of state in April in Beijing. The swimming pool will be built in Minsk on the site of the former printing house on Kalvariyskaya street, and the stadium on Vaneyeva St. (near the arena "Tractor"). Both there and there are already actively preparing sites for construction.

The facilities will be built according to international standards approved and agreed by the respective federations: FIFA and FINA