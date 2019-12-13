President holds meeting with Council of Ministers

Guarantees for employees of bankrupt enterprises, recycling and the development of electric transport in the country were discussed today. The President’s demand is to simplify life and make it more comfortable for the citizens.



The petrochemical complex problems should be addressed. While issues have not been resolved in this direction, the search for alternative options is ongoing. It's not only about oil supplies but about the production of electric vehicles as a response to the uncertain cost of fuel.



Issues in the environment, bankrupt enterprises, as well as the agricultural sector need to be resolved as well. 7 draft decrees were discussed today.



Belarus supports the eco-trend: there will be more stores, fitness centers and cafes that refuse plastic cups and other non-ecological takeaway utensils, if you come with your own ones, they will make a discount.



The UN speaks much about ecology, celebrities donate impressive amounts to environmental programs and the drivers may contribute by choosing environmentally friendly transport. Gas stations for domestic electric cars spread in Minsk.



Agro-electric cars could appear in Belarus in the future, but the main thing now is to preserve what we have today. The country will improve the system of state control over the state of agricultural machinery and equipment. Everyone will take responsibility for the state property. A document to increase the efficiency of the local authorities was discussed today. Remuneration will be given for achieving a financial result. The head of the state sent all draft decrees for revision; the parliament will partially help the government in this.



