Gateway to Africa - Lukashenko Explains Zimbabwe's Special Role in Advancing Belarus' Interests

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has outlined Zimbabwe's strategic role as a key partner for entering the African market. He made this statement during the appointment of a new ambassador to the country, emphasizing that the choice was driven not by geography, but by the country's potential to become a gateway for developing ties with the states of African continent, BelTA reports.

"Zimbabwe is not a geographically, but philosophically a gateway to Africa," the head of state explained the country's importance to Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that cooperation with Zimbabwe is developing most actively in Africa, and this is yielding tangible results. "We helped them achieve the grain harvest they needed (though that's probably only half of what's possible). And they've secured their own food supply. We're making slow progress in healthcare, education, and other areas. They're purchasing our equipment, we're training them, teaching them how to use it, and we're transferring our technologies. And they tell this all over Africa," he said.