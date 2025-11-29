Gesture of trust and respect: talks between leaders of Belarus and Oman took place at Sultan's home

Alexander Lukashenko is on a working visit to Oman. On December 1, the Belarusian leader held talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The talks took place at the Sultan's home. This format of the meeting is an exceptional gesture, which in diplomacy speaks of trust, respect, and a special attitude toward the distinguished guest.

In the East, symbolism is very much appreciated. Words are matched by deeds, and plans and agreements are not usually immediately publicized.

Closed-door talks between the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman

Closed-door talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said took place behind closed doors. Not a word about business on camera, only minute-long footage—such are local protocol rules.

Contacts between Minsk and Muscat intensified at the end of 2024. First, the President of Belarus visited Oman, followed by exchanges of delegations at various levels.

A month and a half ago, the Belarusian leader hosted the Sultan of Oman in Minsk, including at his home.

Belarusians fly to Oman visa-free

What agreements have been reached so far? There is a roadmap for cooperation with a focus on the economy. Belarusians now fly to Oman visa-free. A direct flight already exists, and another is planned.

Embassies will be opened in Muscat and Minsk, which guarantees our citizens. Oman will invest almost $1.5 billion in the construction of a pulp and paper mill.

Several joint engineering ventures will open – this is work for MAZ and Amkodor. Belarus will also strengthen food security in the Middle East.

Oman's Ports – a Hub for Belarusian Goods