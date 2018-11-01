Belarusian leader and Moldovan prime minister hold bilateral meeting

The meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference has brought together top European politicians, heads of state and prime ministers. Today is the final day of the forum. One of its participants is the Prime Minister of Moldova.

The head of the Belarusian state and Pavel FilIp held a bilateral meeting. Belarus is among the top 10 main trade partners of Moldova. At the end of last year, the turnover of Minsk and Chisinau approached a quarter of a billion dollars. But the potential is much greater. Countries intend to significantly increase the level of economic interaction. Pavel FilIp arrived with an impressive delegation of 20 people. They arrived in the Belarusian capital on the first direct flight Minsk-Chisinau.

Minsk and Chisinau have long-standing good relations and strong ties. This is confirmed by the regularity of contacts at the top level. In April the Head of the Belarusian State paid an official visit to Moldova..

In May, in Sochi, Moldova received an observer status with the Eurasian Economic Union. And at the recent summit in Dushanbe, Alexander Lukashenko and Igor Dodon personally discussed promising areas of cooperation.