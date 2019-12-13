Head of State on working trip to Grodno Region

At the moment, the Belarusian leader holds a meeting with the authorities of the region. A similar meeting was held earlier in Mogilev. As the President himself said, this is an occasion to discuss what is going on in Belarus and get answers to unpleasant questions. Of course, a lot was said about the achievements of Grodno Region, the tasks of the current day and the future of the country.



It is planned that the Head of State will also visit Grodno Azot. The construction of a new nitrogen complex has begun there, the modernization of the existing production facilities is underway. As a result of these steps, the capacity will be doubled. This will allow the enterprise to remain competitive by cutting costs for raw materials and energy resources, as well as to achieve a better price for mineral fertilizers and ammonia.



