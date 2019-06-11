Head of State makes number of personnel decisions today: 12 people receive new posts

Yuri Karayev, the new Minister of the Interior, will have to take a fresh look at the work of the police. The main thing is the fairness of decisions. Rigidity of decision making with respect to ordinary people is at the forefront. This applies to all appointees without exception. The main demand of the Head of State is to make every effort to solve problems of the Belarusians.

To be closer to people and to understand every problem are the instructions of the President concerning all appointees without exception.

New Minister of Health is chief physician of the Minsk City Clinical Oncologic Dispensary Vladimir Karanik. First of all, the head of the department will deal with the elimination of corruption and import substitution, priority is given to high-quality and affordable medicine.