President awards prizes "For Spiritual Revival" and Presidential Special Prizes

Alexander Lukashenko congratulated all the laureates, promising to support them in his opening speech. The Head of the State answered the urgent questions about negotiations with Russia on oil and gas supplies, which will end when Minsk and Moscow converge in all positions. Hydrocarbons are supplied to Belarus at the tariffs of last year now. This is a temporary measure.



The solemn event is an important and meaningful tradition. 5 prizes for spiritual revival were awarded last year. Among the laureates are the Belarusian Association of Parents of Large Families, a Public Association of Veterans, the staff of Berestse Archaeological Museum, and Archpriest Ioann Khoroshevich, rector of the parish of Mary Magdalene Church. Galina Lyakhova, editor-in-chief of Belarusian Mapping Service, on behalf of the large team received the award for work on The Large-Scale Geographic Atlas.



10 special prizes were also presented to cultural and art workers. Belteleradiocompany team with great honor received a special Presidential Award for implementing creative projects that positively represent our culture both in Belarus and abroad, as well as for contribution to the upbringing of creative youth. Belarus 5 is one of the laureates of the Belarusian Sports Olympus award.



