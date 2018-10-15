Alexander Lukashenko meets with participants of Holy Synod of Russian and Belarusian Orthodox churches

The spiritual theme is again the main one in the information space of our country. Yesterday, The Memorial Church in Honor of All Saints was consecrated, which was built with the direct support of the President.

A spiritual conversation took place today at the Palace of Independence. The Head of State met with the participants of the Holy Synod of the Russian and Belarusian Orthodox churches. The high authority and versatile activity of the church has always been the key to stability in the Belarusian land. In close cooperation with the state, its creative power brings an undoubted contribution not only in the religious aspect. We are talking about the expansion of charitable, cultural and educational activities.

The President discussed the actual issues in a frank conversation with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. The high authority of the church has always acted as a guarantee of stability in our country. Representatives of 25 confessions peacefully coexist in Belarus. And the visit of the highest clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church to Minsk is a high recognition of the efforts of the state in the politics of peace and harmony.

On these days, 12 hierarchs of the highest executive body of the Russian Orthodox Church arrived in Minsk to take part in the meeting of the Holy Synod. The event is called unique, because it is held outside of Russia for the first time. In addition, it coincided with the visit of Patriarch Kirill who arrived on the Belarusian land as part of the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Russia. Patriarch Kirill is visiting our country for the 5th time. According to the established tradition, he meets with the President of Belarus each time.

The Orthodox Church should not only actively participate in social processes, but also help strengthen interfaith harmony. Our country is always ready to provide a platform for constructive dialogue.

In memory of this meeting, the Head of the Belarusian State and the Patriarch exchanged gifts. Alexander Lukashenko presented the head of the Russian Orthodox Church with an icon depicting Belarusian saints.