A conversation about global politics, prospects for settling the Ukrainian conflict and a new security architecture in Europe. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has given an interview to the French magazine Le Point.

This is one of the most widely read weekly socio-political publications in France. The interviewer was the magazine’s correspondent and writer Anne Nivat.

Le Point correspondent and writer Anne Nivat

To obtain an interview with the Belarusian President, the correspondent of the French magazine Le Point had to wait — the request was submitted in March, but the head of state’s schedule is very tight.

The interview was postponed. And now, finally, a major journalistic success — after the interview with Lukashenko, millions of views are guaranteed, which will add to the rating of the journalist herself.

The conversation between Lukashenko and the French journalist lasted almost 1.5 hours

The Belarusian leader was interviewed by journalist Anne Nivat; she is also a writer. The conversation was conducted in Russian. For the host herself this was a matter of principle.

In addition she speaks French, German and English. She studied languages (including Russian) at the University of Western Paris. For her audience the journalist will translate the interview into French personally.

Le Point’s print circulation is about 280,000 copies

Le Point is one of the most widely read weekly socio-political publications in France. The print circulation is about 280,000 copies. The audience of its internet resources is 7.5 million users, and the magazine’s target audience is political and business circles.

Socio-political publication of France Le Point

The journalist asked that the exclusive be held back, so only a few fragments from this conversation have been released so far.

Alexander Lukashenko commented on the course of the negotiation process for settling the conflict in Ukraine, noting the importance of European participation and the need for progressive movement forward.

According to the head of state, the negotiation process had in effect to be started anew: “This is the first step. You, precisely you and Ukraine, are to blame for the fact that in effect all the negotiation rounds and positions that existed before this have been crossed out, and we have again begun to consider this in a new way. Old questions in a new way.” He stressed that now it is again necessary to “grind in” and take the first steps.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

The President expressed the hope that these steps would be connected with humanitarian initiatives: “Let these first steps be in the form of humanitarian actions — the exchange of these dead and prisoners. We must go further, further.”

The Belarusian leader noted the importance of European participation in the negotiations. “It is good that the Europeans are taking part in these negotiations. This is good, so as not to start from the beginning again. But there will be no beginning, because we have not gone far in this round of negotiations,” he explained.

The head of state recalled that Russia had previously not been inclined to have the Europeans take part in the negotiation process, but has now agreed: “You see, there is movement. And the negotiation process is based on this: one round is not enough, a second round and the participation of the Europeans are needed, but this is already progress.”

In his view, this is progress not only in the context of stopping the conflict, but also for the future of Europe. “In this regard we must move,” the President concluded.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Le Point correspondent and writer Anne Nivat

Trump played his role in organising the negotiation process; now the Europeans have joined him. But the position of the President of Belarus is unchanged: we ourselves must resolve this conflict at the negotiating table.

According to the head of state, the solution of complex issues depends not only on Donald Trump. “The American side thought that this question could be solved by a rush and in passing. This is not a mistake, but an underestimation of the situation. Now they understand this better than before,” Alexander Lukashenko noted. At the same time he added that the United States has “a heap of problems that need to be solved, which they successfully create for themselves.”

The President stressed that Europe is a common home, and Europeans themselves must solve its problems. “Why do you all keep saying: America, America. Europe is our home. And we must solve these problems ourselves in order to put things in order. And then the Americans and someone else — that is the position of your President (Emmanuel Macron — Ed. news.by),” he declared, addressing the French journalist.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Le Point correspondent and writer Anne Nivat

Alexander Lukashenko noted that if someone helps in this, the help will be accepted, but reminded: “Do not forget that in this house we have enormous Russia. And if you want to exclude Russia from the structure of future security, this will lead to nothing. Time is passing, the world has changed.”

The head of state called for matching the times and changing: “The structure must be changed. Fine, let us agree. One side wants to change, the other does not, and as a result of negotiations we may understand that somewhere something needs to be fine-tuned, something changed. One must not deny from the threshold that nothing can be changed. That does not happen in politics and diplomacy,” the President concluded.

The interview of the President of Belarus with Le Point magazine will be published next week

Anne Nivat herself emphasises that she refrains from direct value judgements, giving the audience the opportunity to form its own opinion about what is happening. The journalist did not ask a single question about Belarus, focusing more on what is happening around it.