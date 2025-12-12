Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is giving good advice on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. US Special Representative John Cole told reporters following talks with the Belarusian head of state in Minsk, BELTA reports.

"I've spoken with your President on various issues. He's helping us, advising us on what to do with the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is good advice. Various issues like this," the US envoy said.

Regarding the progress of the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and Belarus's role in it, John Cole noted the long-standing good relations that have developed between Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.