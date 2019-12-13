3.43 RUB
Lukashenko's state visit to Mongolia is over - a qualitatively new stage in the development of relations lies ahead for the countries
The state visit of the President of Belarus to Mongolia has been completed. The purpose of the visit was to restore the relations that had always been not only friendly but also fraternal. The industry, agro-industrial complex, trade, humanitarian sphere - the parties confirmed their readiness to develop cooperation in various areas. The bilateral agreements are worth about 20 million dollars.
This morning the leaders had an informal talk at the Mongolian Culture Center in the countryside. Alexander Lukashenko familiarized himself with the original traditions and customs of the Mongolian people. Immediately upon arrival, the presidents planted Siberian spruce trees on the territory of the center.
In honor of the distinguished guest from Belarus, the atmosphere of the Mongolian national festival Naadam - a national holiday in honor of the creation of the United Mongolian Empire (celebrated in July) - was recreated. There were presented vocal and choreographic numbers mixed with traditional Mongolian sports. One of them was wrestling. The heads of state watched the shooting of masters. Later, the President of Belarus tried the bow together with his Mongolian counterpart. The arrow flew more than 75 meters with the first shot.
The countries are looking even further ahead! The day before, the parties agreed to supply Belarusian equipment. Today Alexander Lukashenko presented his colleague with two tractors specially designed for the needs of the region.
