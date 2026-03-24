President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in North Korea at the invitation of Kim Jong Un. An official and historic visit, this marks the first direct engagement between the two nations. The highlight of the trip will be the negotiations between Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un, as Minsk seeks to expand its political and economic ties with this secretive nation. A solemn ceremony was held in Pyongyang to welcome the Belarusian leader, with plans to sign a treaty of friendship and cooperation—an agreement that will pave the way for enhanced collaboration across ministries. On this day, March 25th, the head of state paid homage to the Soviet soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Korea.

Lukashenko’s arrival in North Korea was marked by a warm reception at the airport, where he was greeted with a bouquet of flowers. A formal honor guard—a traditional attribute of high-level arrivals—stood solemnly in attendance. Adding warmth to the moment, adorable Korean children waving flags of both nations offered smiles and greetings.

The Belarusian president visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a symbol of North Korea’s reverence for its historical leaders. Accompanied by a motorcade of twenty motorcycles, Lukashenko’s procession immediately headed toward the mausoleum, which until the mid-1990s served as the residence of North Korea’s revered leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Flowers presented by Lukashenko signified respect for the country’s political heritage.

In Pyongyang, Lukashenko displayed his respect for history and tradition. The Kim dynasty has governed the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea since 1948, with Kim Jong Un now serving as its third ruler. Assuming the top position, often titled “Chairman of the State Affairs,” in December 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, he has since solidified his authority. After touring the memorial, Alexander Lukashenko recorded his remarks in the guestbook, honoring the legacy of the nation’s leadership.

The grand ceremony of the leaders’ meeting in Pyongyang unmistakably reflected the country’s veneration for those who have led it over the past seven decades. Portraits of Kim and statues of the dynasty’s founders abound everywhere. It is customary for Koreans to greet visitors collectively, and as Lukashenko’s convoy made its way toward the city center—where Kim Jong Un’s welcoming ceremony was being prepared—the streets were filled with reverence and anticipation.

The official welcome took place on Kim Il Sung Square, a central symbol of Pyongyang. The square, capable of accommodating up to 100,000 people, is a site for military parades and national celebrations. Though attendance may have been somewhat smaller this time, the protocol was unmistakable: to make the occasion as public and solemn as possible.

This visit to North Korea by President Lukashenko is a milestone after two months of intense political activity. In February, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers’ Party—its supreme authority—while just before the visit, he was appointed Chairman of State Affairs. Belarus’s leader extended his congratulations, emphasizing the importance of this diplomatic milestone.

During the visit, Belarus and North Korea plan to sign a treaty of friendship—a clear signal that Minsk is eager to deepen political and economic ties. Despite North Korea’s reputation as one of the most isolated states in the world, its ideology emphasizes self-reliance and independence. The country’s pursuit of sovereignty in foreign policy and military matters has come at a high cost, including UN Security Council sanctions. Throughout its history, North Korea has experienced periods of closer cooperation with China and Russia, and multilateral formats remain a possibility. As it stands, Belarus and North Korea are at the early stages of a promising partnership.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarus’s Foreign Minister, articulated the country’s intentions:

"Our greatest interest in North Korea is to strengthen truly friendly, partnership relations. Here, our friends await us, just as we eagerly anticipate welcoming them in Belarus. It’s time to actively develop our cooperation. Several key areas are of mutual interest—agriculture, scientific research, and education—and these are all reflected in the friendship treaty that the leaders will sign. From there, we will expand contacts across various ministries and agencies. While trade is modest at the moment, this visit will undoubtedly foster mutual supplies, particularly in pharmaceuticals and food products."

Lukashenko also paid tribute at the “Liberation” Monument, laying a wreath to honor Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives to free Korea from Japanese occupation. A bouquet of flowers was also placed at the monument at the behest of the Russian president, as a gesture of gratitude for support in the ongoing special military operation.