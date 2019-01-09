PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Grants of Belarus President to be provided to more than 100 workers in the fields of science, education, health and culture

This is an important decision to support gifted specialists. The grants of the President of Belarus will be provided to more than a hundred workers in the fields of science, education, health and culture. The funds will be used to conduct research in the field of physics, biology, chemistry, agriculture . They will also be sent to improve the quality of teaching students and students.

Another decree signed by Alexander Lukashenko concerns young talents. Almost 230 representatives of creative teams will be encouraged. In addition, grants have been allocated to students of children's art schools and the creative project "Music Heritage".

